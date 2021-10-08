Why Wine is Such a Slow Adopter of E-Commerce

A primary issue for many wineries starts with their lack of time to perform proper marketing for their products. Small business owners usually operate at capacity, handling the constant, endless, daily details of running a wine operation with a small team. These small families and teams have very little time left to do anything else at the end of the day, much less with e-commerce.

Winery websites are both game-changers and pain points. They can be expensive to design and lengthy projects to finish, but if your e-commerce website is outdated or dysfunctional, a refresh will change your world. A small website with five pages is not always enough. Sometimes, you need to invest in e-commerce, not as a way to get a few sales now and then. Instead, you use it to reach out to more customers and shorten your sales cycles.

Rather than rely only on brick and mortar businesses selling your wine brand, sell it straight to your customers! An excellent way to start your journey is to start talking to professionals about building your e-commerce pages. You don’t even have to hire an in-house web developer to handle the task. If you have no time or are unwilling to perform the marketing yourself, you can hire a freelance digital marketer or web developer to start your e-commerce site.







2. They Can’t Stand Out From Other Wineries